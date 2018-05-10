WIHT (Hot 99.5)/Washington, D.C. Names Emily Sklar New Night Host

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, D.C. taps EMILY SKLAR for nights. SKLAR joins from DETROIT, where she most recently served as the midday jock on sister Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955).

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring EMILY to the Nation’s Capital and HOT 99.5,” said PD ROB KRUZ. “Her talent, energy and work ethic make Emily the perfect choice to take nights on HOT 99.5 to new heights!”

“The energy and passion behind this team is contagious,” said SKLAR. “I am so excited to be joining the HOT 99.5 family and can’t wait to connect with the listeners here in D.C.!”