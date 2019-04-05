WHYI (Y100)/Miami Names Taylor Jukes PD

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI names TAYLOR JUKES as PD, effective immediately. She will report to Region SVP/Programming-SOUTH FLORIDA ROB MILLER. JUKES was most recently Sr. Mgr./National Content for iHEARTRADIO/CANADA

“TAYLOR is a passionate leader who has programmed multiple successful brands in Canada,” said MILLER. “Her fresh perspective on collaborating with talent and innovative social media strategies, paired with strong relationships with artists and our label partners will reinforce the dominant position we have at Y100. I am excited for TAYLOR and me to make history together in MIAMI!”

“I’m excited to join an innovative company like iHEARTMEDIA that leads the way in Radio Programming and Events,” said JUKES. “Top 40 has always been my passion and to join the MIAMI team at the iconic Y100 is thrilling! Big thanks to the entire iHEART team for the amazing opportunity.”