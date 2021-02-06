Why-Axis Releases Self-Produced Single “Raincoat”

Up-and-coming Irish rapper and musician, Why-Axis has released a buoyant new single, “Raincoat.” Following the success of his captivating album, Moody F*ck, Why-Axis continues his purpose of revolutionizing the rap genre. Through an undeniable flow and compelling bars, Why-Axis takes listeners on an emotional journey. Pulling influences from old school classics to modern-day established sounds, he creates a riveting and exhilarating experience. The track is now available to stream on all digital music platforms worldwide.

“Raincoat” was completely self-produced: from the backtrack to the vocals and everything in between. The musicality is modern, exciting, and perfectly catchy. Overall, the song is a perfect example of Why-Axis’s versatility. It is undeniably groovy, pushed onward by a crisp acoustic guitar, complemented by perfectly-placed risers, sub-bass, and a dynamic beat. Why-Axis is a creative force to be reckoned with on all levels of the music-making process. “So the track was produced fully by myself and same as the vocals, the main idea of the track is really just escaping from things that are going on in my life and myself venting about it and getting thoughts off of my mind while doing it over a fun and bouncy instrumental. I have so many songs there that I wasn’t sure which to go for for the first single, but I feel that a fun track would be more suitable to start 2021 off with.” The single does just that. “Raincoat” is a lovely departure from Why-Axis’ normally evocative, perfectly-poignant tracks.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, this groundbreaking artist has already opened shows for Doja Cat and played for Cardi B and Future. Why-Axis first discovered his love for music through producing, which he has been doing since the age of 14. The name Why-Axis stems from valuable lessons learned, both in and out of the classroom, about finding the good in adverse situations and creating positive solutions. He worked on his craft, producing for other artists before finally finding his voice, realizing it was an outlet for him to express his thoughts, feelings, and emotions. Since first embarking on his journey, Why-Axis has continuously released music that defies genre, transforming the rap genre in a wholly vivid and youthful way. While there are bits and pieces of other artists’ influences found within his music, Why-Axis is functioning in new territory and wants to keep it that way. His music has begun to make waves, not only in his home country of Ireland, but across the world. His six EP’s have garnered much attention from outlets such as EARMILK, Soul Doubt, Breaking Tunes, District Magazine, and more.

“Raincoat” is now available to stream on all digital platforms. To stay up to date with Why-Axis’ upcoming projects, you can follow him on Instagram @why__axis, or Twitter @axis_why.