“Who wants to know me?” Is The Question In Olya’s New Release “Hollywood”

Olya sings about her life adventures in her new single “Hollywood”. The charming sing-along is great for “in the Club” sound, so you can Dance it, or Sing it, whatever you feel like. That’s not the first time Olya K has payed homage to her city.

While in Nashville, she wrote a song called “Waking up in Nashville.” She continues the pattern with “Hollywood.” Slightly humorous and unpretentious, her songs take us on adventurous musical journeys. You can find them in all online music stores like iTunes and Apple Music.

For more information about Olya visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or Reverbnation.

ABOUT Olya K:

Olya is a versatile artist with stage and touring experience. Born in Bulgaria. She is performing covers and originals at various settings, ranging from clubs to stadiums. After being part of the Nashville music scene, Olya moves to California to continue her career as a recording artist.