“Who Cares If I’m Alone”: A Calling Forged in Fire, Turning Isolation Into Power

Pop-rock duo Lavendine—made up of sisters Jacy and Jana Ayers—August 8 releases their most commanding single yet: “Who Cares If I’m Alone,” accompanied by a visually stunning lyric video. This isn’t just a song—it’s a reckoning. Born from betrayal and forged on grit, the track is a defiant stand against dependence, silence, and settling for less.

Crafted with Grammy-nominated Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Stevie Nicks) behind the production and mixing, and vocal production by Ed Seay (Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton), Lavendine rips the curtain back on isolation—and turns it into a war cry. Because sometimes, the strongest, bravest move you can make…is walking away.

“We’re beyond grateful that Mark Needham got his hands on this song,” Lavendine shares. “It had been sitting in our archives for a while, but we knew it was something special—and Mark brought it to life in a way only he could. He tracked, produced, and mixed the song himself, giving it the gritty, unapologetic rock edge it always needed. This track is one of our personal favorites because it captures the essence of our journey—the pursuit of our calling, even if it means walking the road alone. It also showcases the rock-infused sound we’re passionate about and plan to dive even deeper into moving forward.”

Lavendine continues “When we were writing this song, we were in a lonely place after so many hurdles and disappointments. But somehow, it birthed a knowing—that we weren’t going to stop, even if it was just her and I standing at the finish line of our calling and destiny. We realized we didn’t need a crowd. We just needed peace. Even if that meant being alone.”

The chorus, quiet but commanding, lands like a mantra for anyone rebuilding:

“I’ve gotta find my way, (find my way) A place that’s all my own, (on my own) Somewhere you won’t be, and where you’ve never gone

Who cares if I’m alone.”

Fusing delicate piano, brooding guitars, and soaring melodies, the track builds to a cathartic climax—leaving listeners not in sadness, but in strength.

“This track—with its upbeat, tough mood and strong attitude—empowers the listener,” Lavendine adds. “As the honest lyrics unfold, they invite you to let go of what holds you back from your dreams. By the final chorus, it’s clear: everything will be okay, and sometimes it’s best to go alone.”

Building on the moody intensity of their past releases like “Waterless Cloud” and “Diamonds in the Sky,” “Who Cares If I’m Alone” takes a bolder step towards determination and freedom. Following the success of “Finding My Way Home,” which reached the AC Top 25 and hit #2 on the Mediabase AC Independent chart, this track breaks new ground.

“Who Cares If I’m Alone” casts a mysterious, exciting aura, leading fans toward the upcoming EP, Deep Blue. With tender lyricism and powerful musical landscapes, Lavendine delivers a message of resilience—inviting listeners to witness a transformation that is both beautiful and profound.

An intimate confession in the dark, “Who Cares If I’m Alone” mirrors the bittersweet process of moving on. Beautifully real, hypnotic, and intensely passionate, it stands as a heartfelt cry to embrace solitude and find strength within it. Lavendine reminds us that leaving someone behind might break your heart—but it will open your eyes. With more songs from Deep Blue on the horizon, they’re ready to turn heartache into healing, calling listeners to rise with them.

