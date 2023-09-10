Whitney Miller Releases New Single “Go Ahead & Make It”

Country music singer-songwriter Whitney Miller is excited to release her new single “Go Ahead & Make It”. The music video premieres on Heartland at 2 pm ET on Friday, September 1st, and digitally by The Music Universe. The former Miss Texas and Miss United States, kickboxing commentator and MMA fighter is no stranger to hard work and dedication and it is showing with each new single. When one is searching for love, all too often they won’t let their guard down long enough to see if it will work. “I’ll give you my heart if you promise not to break it” remains the punch line throughout the single, highlighting Whitney’s vulnerable side with each note.

“We all know that feeling of having an instant connection with someone on a summer night, right,” asked Whitney Miller. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve been asked by friends and family to send them the “Go Ahead & Make It” demo before we ever recorded anything! It has been four years since writing this song with Will Knaak, who plays guitar for Parker McCollum. It’s finally here now. The love I keep hearing about this song is amazing! Turn the volume up and have some fun with it this summer.”

Miller recently released her previous single, “Nobody,” which was premiered by Cowboys & Indians. “Nobody” was taken from a unique perspective where following your gut instinct is key. “He swears there’s nobody to blame for this feeling I can’t shake, I think nobody’s got a name” is just the starting point in this “love gone wrong” scenario. In a short period of time, Whitney Miller is already making her mark in country music with several new singles and a debut album slated for 2024, proving that “Nobody” can stand in her way! Miller has recently been featured by Broadway World, CMT.com, Cowboys & Indians, Digital Journal, Forbes, M Music & Musicians Magazine, Newsmax, Outsider.com, People.com, and more!

About Whitney Miller:

Former professional athlete, Miss United States 2012, kickboxing commentator, and podcaster, Whitney Miller is a Texas-born country singer-songwriter living in Nashville, Tennessee. Whitney’s roots and deep love to write and perform original country music dates back to being a little girl in South Texas, growing up listening to acts like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, and Johnny Cash from her parent’s record collection. Today, her sound is influenced by those early days as well as early Miranda Lambert and Gretchen Wilson.

Over the last 4 years, Whitney has specialized in unique relationship and life design. She knows how freeing it is to live life on your own terms, with less fear, and has directly supported hundreds of people from professional and Olympic athletes and CEOs, to stay-at-home parents as they step into their truth and unleash the life they truly desire.

In true “go for it” Whitney fashion, she has decided to take her biggest leap of faith yet and left her home state of Texas for Nashville, Tennessee to chase her lifelong dream as a singer-songwriter. Her vast life experience and comfort in the spotlight allow her to not only create feelings through her lyrics and voice but also to inspire her audience. Whitney is currently finishing her debut album recorded at Orb Recording Studios with an all-star cast of guest musicians to be released in 2024. Expect a fun, country rock album filled with vulnerable real-life stories and lots of attitude!

