‘White Horse Rider’ released by Phil Mitchell Band: Fits the times of our Nation
From the “Crossroads” Album, is the rock song “White Horse Rider”. The “Crossroads” was about America being at a crossroad. This is their 3rd album and features Rex Carroll and Kevin Branigan on lead guitars. How appropriate is this song for the times. Phil was trying to picture a nation at peace but found it being interrupted by conflicts at times both internally and abroad. The picture of George Washington on a white horse is a symbol of being calm for all. You don’t always think of the kids when we enter these conflicts. It is their generation that we want to start.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: White Horse Rider
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Crossroads
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
Phil Mitchell