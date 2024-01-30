“Whiskey Weather” by Michael Moncada & Whiskey High now at Country radio

Michael Moncada, lowa native, this 41 year old singer songwriter burst onto the scene with his first show July 26, 2017. By Feb 2018 he had 75+ shows to his name at venues in 3 states, and formed his band Michael Moncada & Whiskey High. From there he finished 2018 with 250 shows under his belt, earning him Best New Music Lister, Top 40 Nationally, and #1 Regionally with ReverbNation. In 3 short years he has earned nominations for KBOE Iowa Country Artist of the Year (2018, 2019, 2020). In addition, Michael released music streaming on all major media platforms, with a sophomore album released October 2022.

After signing with Winter Records Nashville June 26th, 2023, the bands single Walk No Line hit Charts across the US and Australia! Hitting Top 10 Country Indie Digital Singles and Top 20 Country Indie Singles Charts, with their highest at #1 for a week on Country Indie Digital Singles and #1 on Country Thunder Australia, the band is just getting started!

Providing direct support for such artist as Brett Young, Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, The Marshall Tucker Band, Aaron Tippin, Sawyer Brown, Collin Raye, Casey Donahew, The Hooten Hollers, David Allen Coe, Arlo McKinely, Mike and the Moon Pies, Alex Williams, Sunny Sweeney, Brushville, & The Pork Tornadoes and provided indirect support to Cody Jinks, Whitey Morgan, Tanner Usrey, Josh Turner, Brothers Osborne, Gary Allen, Aaron Lewis and more to name a few since his start July 26th, 2017.

With the bands 2022 Walk No Line EP Release & 2023 Tour, 2024 holds many exciting things to come. See y’all at a show!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Michael Moncada & Whiskey High

Song Title: Whiskey Weather

Publishing: Michael Moncada

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Whiskey Weather

Record Label: Winter