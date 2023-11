Hip Hop WHHH (Hot 100.9) in Indianapolis adds LaShayna ‘Shayna’ Sawyers as its new midday host, starting Monday, October 9. She joins Radio One from LM Communications Lexington KY where she was Assistant Program Director and midday host at Hip Hop WBTF (107.9 The Beat) and afternoon co-host with Mandy Williamson on Hot AC WCDA (Hits 106.3). Before joining WBTF in 2017, Sawyers was an on-air host at WLXU-LP in Lexington.