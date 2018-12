BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WHHD (HD 98.3)/AUGUSTA, GA has promoted APD/afternoons CHRIS ‘FENWAY’ DAUGHERTY to PD, effective immediately. Before WHHD, FENWAY was MD/nights at WWST/KNOXVILLE, TN.

“We always love to promote from within,” OM TEE GENTRY said. “FENWAY has proven he can do this job and do it well. I look forward to his fresh ideas and leadership in helping us take HD 98.3 to the next level.”