Whey Jennings To Release Acoustic Rendition Of “Amazing Grace”

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings will release a second holiday season inspired single this Friday, January 12, with a remake of John Newton’s classic Christian Hymn, “Amazing Grace.” Out by Dirt Rock Empire [click to pre-save/stream], Jennings soothes his listener with his acoustic rendition of the hymn, continuing his work with renowned Nashville Music Producer and Composer Gary Carter leading the production. Carter, whose credits include Faith Hill, Marty Stuart and Randy Travis, also produced Jennings’ critically acclaimed 2023 EP, Just Before The Dawn.

“Amazing Grace” is one of the most widely sung and recorded songs spanning the genres, with iconic recording artists such as Elvis Presley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Al Green, Willie Nelson, Diana Ross and The Maverick Choir – a supergroup collaboration from 1994’s Maverick soundtrack, which included Whey’s Grandfather Waylon Jennings dueting with Tammy Wynette on the second verse.

“‘Amazing Grace’ is a beautiful and spiritual song that has touched my soul for as long as I can remember,” Jennings said. “It’s a song that I’ve always felt the need to record, and this just seemed like the right time to finally do that, given everything that’s happened in my own life over the last few years.”

2024 Tour Dates:

FEB 03 – Sorry Charlies 2nd Anniversary Bash / New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

FEB 04 – Everglades Seafood Festival / Everglades City, Fla.

FEB 17 – Crossroads 44 Country Concert / Eustis, Fla.

JUL 03* – J&S Roadhouse / West Milford, NJ

JUL 05* – Beachem Bash / Elwood City, Pa.

JUL 06 – Real Country Riverfest / Alexandria, Pa.

JUL 07* – Dove Valley Winery / Rising Sun, MD

AUG 01 – Clayton County Fair / Garnavillo, Ia.

AUG 24 – Americans Supporting Armed Services / Malone, N.Y.

* Indicates an acoustic performance

– For Whey’s most up-to-date tour schedule follow on BandsInTown or visit WheyJennings.com/tour

About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most iconic family names, as he first emerged in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Dirt Rock Empire recording artist with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70’s. Whey has two studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul and 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, both which revealed musical stories of how Whey was coming to terms with a partying lifestyle, knowing he needed to make a change. On his third EP, Just Before The Dawn, out September 22, 2023, Whey shares more stories about his struggles with addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith, family and friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while staying rough around the edges with an unpolished grit and honest demeanor, Whey’s musical roots run as deep as his family’s name would imply. Whey Jennings has only scratched the surface of what is still yet to come. As they say, what goes around comes around.

# # #