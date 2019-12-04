Whey Jennings Signs with Kore PR

Born into a family of Country music royalty, Whey Jennings is continuing the legacy left by grandparents Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Defiant in disposition and lawless in leather, Jennings is unapologetically rebellious in his music. Amidst a busy fall touring schedule and recording new music, Jennings recently announced his new partnership with Nashville-based entertainment public relations firm Kore PR.

“Whey brings a new face to old country with his unique style and distinct tone; he’s an outlaw” says Kore PR owner Dawn DeJongh. “He is the epitome of a rebel with a heart and equips a voice that will have chills running down your spine.”

Whether he is on a stage in a dive bar or performing for thousands, there is a certain caliber of quality you can always anticipate from Jennings. In 2019 alone, Jennings has opened for legends Kid Rock and Charlie Daniels among others and performed on the Huckabee show on TBN. Expect to hear Whey’s timeless sound and authentic energy in his next upcoming release.