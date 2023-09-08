Whey Jennings Croons Like A Cowboy With Sentimental Country Ballad “Daredevil” From Forthcoming EP, Just Before The Dawn

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings croons like a Cowboy on the sentimental love song, “Daredevil,” the new single from his forthcoming EP, Just Before The Dawn, due out September 22 by Dirt Rock Empire. The song’s music video exclusively premiered today by the Cowboy Lifestyle Network [click to watch], and will be available everywhere digitally on Friday, August 25 [pre-save/stream].



“I wrote this song for my beautiful wife,” Whey said. The idea and lyrics just came flowing out of my heart like honey from a hive because of how true it is in reality. I’m her Daredevil and she is my rose petal!”

Fans can watch the new music video now on the Cowboy Lifestyle Network until its premiere on Whey’s YouTube channel this Friday at 12pm ET, along with being featured on CMT.com’s music videos page. The video is also set to roll out on The Heartland Network after the release date.

“Some really good friends of mine, singer Justin Jeansonne and his fiance Jaden Barnett, were the actors in the video, which we filmed at the Country Rebel ranch in Tennessee,” Whey continued. “They are some of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life, and I think they perfectly captured the essence of the song.”

“Daredevil” is one of six new songs from the EP, and the third single released in 2023 following summer releases of “Old Country Song” and “Wild Child.” Making a monumental comeback since 2022, Whey demonstrates next level songwriting abilities on the new EP. The grandson of Outlaw country pioneers Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey is charting his own course in life and with his music. Several of the songs on the forthcoming Just Before The Dawn EP continue to tell his story of redemption, with help from his faith, family and friends. With his newfound lifestyle at-hand, Whey is already beginning to establish his own musical legacy within his iconic Jennings family tree.

“People like us, traditional country music fans, are a dying breed, and by us I don’t mean just artists,” Whey explained. “There’s a large cult following for old country music loving men and women and we are all like-minded individuals, that when old country songs are played, it brings us all together. With me and fans, I ain’t never gone wrong with an old country song so you can plan on me to keep the tradition alive for as long as I can.”

Single name: “Daredevil”

Songwriters: Whey Jennings, Dylan Cornell

Record Label: Dirt Rock Empire

Audio release date: August 25, 2023

Video release date: August 25, 2023

Audio producers: Gary Carter at Danny’s Place Long Hollow Studio and GC Studio

Video Director/producer: Giovanne Gotay, Melissa Gotay

Pre-Save/Buy/Stream: cmdshft.ffm.to/jbtd

Upcoming Tour Dates:

AUG 22 – West End Fair / Gilbert, Pa.

AUG 25 – Buffalo Jam / Jamestown, N.D.

AUG 26 – Live at Rollies / Sauk Rapids, Minn.

SEPT 01 – Parks End of Summer Bash / Clayville, N.Y.

SEPT 02 – Waylon’s Watering Hole / Smithmill, Pa.

SEPT 03 – Wyoming County Fair / Meshoppen, Pa.

SEPT 12-13 – Nashville Media Days / Nashville, Tenn.

SEPT 15 – Bootleggers Saloon & Vittles / Herrin, Ill.

SEPT 16 – Northeast Missouri Old Threshers / Shelbina, Mo.

SEPT 23 – Country & BBQ Liechtenstein / Schaan, Liechtenstein

**For Whey’s complete tour schedule follow on BandsInTown or visit WheyJennings.com/tour



About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most iconic family names, as he first emerged in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings family. With large boots to fill, the young Dirt Rock Empire recording artist with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70’s. Whey has two studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul and 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, both which revealed musical stories of how Whey was coming to terms with a partying lifestyle, knowing he needed to make a change. On his third EP, Just Before The Dawn, out September 22, 2023, Whey shares more stories about his struggles with addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith, family and friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while staying rough around the edges with an unpolished grit and honest demeanor, Whey’s musical roots run as deep as his family’s name would imply. Whey Jennings has only scratched the surface of what is still yet to come. As they say, what goes around comes around.

Whey Jennings Contacts:

Publicity & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Management & Booking: Tammy Carolus | TLC123Entertainment@gmail.com

Radio Promotions: David Wade, Neon Deuce Music | neondeuce@gmail.com

Record Label: Dirt Rock Empire | management@dirtrockempire.com