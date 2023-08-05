Whey Jennings & Country Music Pals Wes Shipp, Jesse Keith Whitley, Creed Fisher & John Paycheck Find Catchy Traditional Hook On “Old Country Song”

Outlaw country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is rolling out his next new song and video for “Old Country Song” in exclusive premiere today by Taste of Country [click to watch]. The song, available everywhere digitally on July 14, is a collaboration between Whey’s country music pals and the song’s co-writer Wes Shipp, with Jesse Keith Whitley, Creed Fisher and John Paycheck. The music video, which features cameos by all, will premiere on Whey’s YouTube channel on Friday at 12pm ET, and on CMT.com. Additionally, The Country Network will add the video to rotation beginning Monday, July 24.

“I have been friends with Creed Fisher for the better part of a decade and we are label mates,” Whey said. “John Paycheck happened to be in town and Jesse Keith Whitley and I have been friends for 5 or 6 years. We have worked together and we just happened to be in one place at one time. Call it dumb luck or call it a blessing but whatever it was, but I’m glad it happened.”

“Old Country Song” is one of six new songs, and the second single release in 2023 from his forthcoming new EP Just Before The Dawn, [pre-save here] due out in September by Dirt Rock Empire.

Whey has been making a monumental comeback throughout 2022 and into 2023. Not only with his next level new music and songwriting abilities – but personally – as the grandson of Outlaw country pioneers Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter has learned to find a new path in life through sobriety. Several of the songs on the forthcoming Just Before The Dawn EP continue to musically tell his story of redemption. With his newfound lifestyle at-hand, Whey is already beginning to establish his own musical legacy within his iconic Jennings family tree.

“People like us, traditional country music fans, are a dying breed, and by us I don’t mean just artists,” Whey explained. “There’s a large cult following for old country music loving men and women and we are all like-minded individuals, that when old country songs are played, it brings us all together. With me and fans, I ain’t never gone wrong with an old country song so you can plan on me to keep the tradition alive for as long as I can.”

Single name: “Old Country Song”

Songwriters: Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp

Record Label: Dirt Rock Empire

Audio release date: July 14, 2023

Video release date: July 14, 2023

Audio producers: Gary Carter at Danny’s Place Long Hollow Studio and GC Studio

Video Director/producer: Giovanne Gotay, Melissa Gotay

Pre-Save/Buy/Stream: cmdshft.ffm.to/OldCountrySong

Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUL 14 – Deale Maryland Elks Lodge / Deale, Md.

JUL 15 – Pike 40 Fest / Belmont, Ohio

AUG 11 – Tioga County Fair / Wellsboro, Pa.

AUG 12 – Spectrum Cup @ Rainbow Farms / Vandalia, Mich.

AUG 19 – Big Delta Brewing Company / Delta Junction, Alaska

AUG 22 – West End Fair / Gilbert, Pa.

AUG 25 – Buffalo Jam / Jamestown, N.D.

**For Whey’s complete tour schedule follow on BandsInTown or visit WheyJennings.com/tour

About Whey Jennings:

Whey Jennings grew up in a family full of country music royalty. His grandfather, the legendary Waylon Jennings and grandmother Jessi Colter both had major success in the major music charts for decades. Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer” with a voice as big as Texas. He couldn’t go pop with a mouth full of crackers! Jennings is the oldest son of his mother Katherine and father Terry Jennings. Whey has always had a deep love for music since the first time he stepped foot on stage. Whey was just a boy when, at one of his grandfather’s shows, Jessi Colter left a microphone on a chair backstage after performing “Storms Never Last”. Young Whey picked up the microphone and pranced out onto the stage and began singing “Mamma’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.” Whey’s grandpa Waylon shouted out: “Hey hold up there Hoss…wait for me!” Waylon went to pickin’ and when the song was finished, the crowd went nuts. It was on that day that Whey fell in love with music and as they say… the rest is history.

