Where the Heart Breaks Free and the Wild Things Run: “Back to Me” Is A Return to Everything That Felt Like Home

Some songs are written to escape. “Back to Me” is written for the moment after, when the storm has passed, the ground feels steady again, and you finally recognize yourself. On March 13, Erin Duvall releases her new single, “Back to Me,” a driving country-rock anthem anchored by the declaration, “I’m stronger, wilder, braver than I used to be.” It’s not a reinvention — it’s an arrival. A return to everything that ever felt like home, casting off the weight of the past and stepping fully into her power.

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A country artist, mother of four, and fearless storyteller, Erin delivers her most personal and empowering track yet. Co-written with Brian White (over 400 cuts, with recordings by Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, and Gary Allan) and three-time Grammy winner Pete Sallis (Maddie & Tae, Ronnie Dunn, and Bucky Covington), the song maps the journey from missing the mark and “getting lost in the dark” to reclaiming direction and purpose, fusing grit, faith, and emotional clarity into a rallying cry for renewal.

Where Erin’s album One By One documented learning how to breathe again after life unraveled, “Back to Me” captures what comes after: stability, perspective, and conviction. Born from lived experience, the song speaks to anyone still in motion, who hasn’t quit, but isn’t finished yet. “I ain’t there yet, but I’m finding my way back to me.” With a chorus that lifts on the promise of a heart breaking free and a soul finding beauty in every broken piece, the single transforms struggle into strength.

“I didn’t write this song from the middle of a storm, I wrote it from the place you reach after surviving one,” says Erin. “After almost ten years of raising four kids on my own, I’m not chasing escape anymore. I finally feel rooted in the life I built, and this song is me standing exactly where I meant to land.”

Defined by themes of evolution, Erin turns personal truth into universal connection, reminding listeners it’s never too late to come home to yourself. “This record isn’t about starting over for me, it’s about continuing. I’ve spent years choosing my children, my work, and my own healing, and I learned that independence doesn’t have to feel lonely. It can feel like freedom, and that quiet, steady joy is all over this song.”

This new chapter moves with intention. “I’m now writing from clarity instead of urgency. I’m grateful for every detour because it led me back to myself and I still have things I want to prove, but now they come from belief instead of fear, and I’m letting them unfold in their own time.”

Free of bitterness, Erin defines success on her own terms. Creative, personal, and deeply rooted. “I can finally see what the hardest years gave me: independence, devotion to my craft, and my own definition of success. This song is my version of freedom, not recklessness, but the kind that comes from stability and self-respect.”

This is not reinvention, it is arrival. This record is driven by earned identity and confidence shaped by years of motherhood, discipline, and creative commitment. “I’ve spent a decade building a life around my kids, my creativity, and my peace, and somehow that made me lighter. I’m not chasing transformation anymore, I’m living in the life I fought to build.”

Beyond her music, Erin’s purpose extends into advocacy. In 2022, she founded the Twice the Love Foundation, providing emotional, physical, and financial support to single parents rebuilding after crisis. Through partnerships with organizations like Dallas’ Genesis Women’s Shelter, Erin turns lived experience into tangible impact for others walking similar paths.

Erin’s music and philanthropic work have been featured by national and regional outlets including The Dallas Morning News, MusicRow, NBC 5 Dallas–Fort Worth, FOX 4 Dallas, and Cowgirl Magazine. Erin is set to release her EP In the Flutter, this fall.

For more information and to connect with Erin Duvall follow her on

Website, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Twitter.







