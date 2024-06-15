Where Hedonism Meets Healing – Cosmic Pineapple Announces New Summer Residency at Ibiza’s Cova Santa with Purpose-Driven Parties

Renowned for their purpose-driven parties, Cosmic Pineapple is thrilled to announce a new summer residency at Cova Santa, a venue famous for its legendary events. Spanning seven dates from June to September, this experiential mini-festival is set to ignite the summer clubbing calendar and captivate international visitors with its unique offering.

Featuring a vibrant mix of legends alongside cutting-edge acts that include Heidi, Carl Craig, Ellen Allien, Osunlade, Josh Wink, Dan Ghenacia, Roman Flügel, Acid Pauli, and a benchmark special 25 Years of Robert Johnson edition.

Now In its 9th year of operation, Cosmic Pineapple continues to grow as a recognised island beacon for quality music and creative expression. This year’s theme is Sirius, which sets to illuminate the festival, bridging hedonism and healing in an authentic presentation, where music activates positive action.

As a pioneer in the Ibiza wellness meets party scene, Cosmic Pineapple is more than just a party. Revelers can expect a creative consciousness experiment filled with trademark festival vibes, whilst dancing under the sun and beneath the stars as the evening takes hold. Wellness areas showcase diverse healing modalities, interspersed with live music, art installations and boutique and creative craft markets. Cosmic Pineapple actively promises a magical fusion between the weird and wonderful. Daytime music will be soundtracked by artists including Nightmares On Wax, Heidi, Osunlade, Prins Thomas.

Recognised for embracing the alternate side of Ibiza and enticing audiences that expect an edge to their electronic soundtrack, the party moves inside from 10pm and enters the infamous Space Rave, where artists like Carl Craig, Ellen Allien, Cassy, Danny Daze, Josh Wink, Mathew Jonson and more play.

The event will be hosted by BayBJane who will bring her special energy and hold the golden ticket to the exclusive cave, where a midnight intimate secret concert and sound journey will take place at each event. This will further celebrate the inherent history of Cova Santa, which is located in the middle of the island, surrounded by nature and built around an ancient cave. Everything about the venue and Sirius is totally unique.

“I am so excited to move Cosmic Pineapple to Cova Santa, this space and the concept of cosmic feel a perfect match. The Cosmic Pineapple events are curated in such a way that it’s a meeting of different cultures, tribes and traditions. I am originally from a council estate in England, where everything is incredibly raw and real. I also have a strong spiritual connection that was first awakened on the dancefloor… Mostly through music, I have been very fortunate to travel around the world and this, alongside a fascination for esoteric learning, has led me to receive teachings and inspiration from different schools of wisdom. I weave all this together in the energy of the curation of Cosmic Pineapple and it’s this mix of energies that make it special.” Kim Booth (Cosmic Pineapple curator)

Every Cosmic Pineapple event supports a chosen charity, with a portion of each ticket sold contributing to the cause. To date, they have raised over 60,000 euros for various global charities, including those focused on war relief, ocean clean-up, mental health, animal welfare, and earth healing projects. This year’s event will raise funds for Brian Eno’s EarthPercent charity, dedicated to addressing the climate and nature crises.

“The DJs at Cosmic Pineapple are not just great performers; they’re strong, principled artists, many of whom I’ve collaborated with during my time in electronic music PR. The same goes for the healers, artists, and various creatives and wisdom sharers at Cosmic. Inspired by Carl Jung’s quote, “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed,” this ethos drives our concept and curation. Our stories intertwine in a web of oneness, unified by music—a language beyond words. Each of our journeys led us here, and together, we co-create a new narrative, always with cosmic intention. This is the essence of our new theme this season, Sirius.” Kim Booth

Cosmic Pineapple is a staple to this summer’s events, with its healthy mix of innovators within the electronic music movement, sacred live music celebrations, art, creativity and wellness activities. All combined in service to make you dance, enhanced by music and island magic.

LINE-UP (A-Z): 25 Years Of Robert Johnson, Acid Pauli, ATA, Anthony Middleton, Bambounou, Carlos Valdes, Carl Craig, Cassy, Ceri, Chabeli, Cici, Curses, DJ Holographic, Dan Ghenacia, Danny Daze, Eclair Fifi, Ellen Allien, Endo, Heidi, Jackmaster, Jonny Rock, Josh Wink, Lex Wolf, Marc Romboy, Mathew Jonson Live, Nightmares On Wax, Nils Olav, Osunlade, Prins Thomas, Roman Flügel, San Proper, Shubostar, Superpitcher, William Djoko, xX Isis Xx… Plus more Secret Guests!

Summer Dates

June 20,

July 4, July 18,

August 22, September 5,

September 19

Cosmic Pineapple opening party launched at Cova Santa on June 6th with Nightmares On Wax and Chabeli on the outside Terrace, with (Lemuria) and Acid Pauli, Ellen Allien, Eclair Fifi, Xx Isis xX inside the club (Space Rave).

