When Are the 2019 CMT Music Awards? Everything You Need to Know

The CMT Music Awards always makes for a good time. Between the lively performances, heartfelt acceptance speeches and diverse range of artists featured, the annual awards show highlights the special bond between the country music community.

Here’s what to expect from the 2019 edition of the CMT Music Awards:

When and Where:

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will taking place on Wednesday, June 5, one day before CMA Fest takes over downtown Nashville.

While the venue for the show has yet to be announced, the CMT Awards typically take place at Bridgestone Arena. The show did move last-minute to the Music City Center in 2017, however, to accommodate the Nashville Predators’ schedule during their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Host:

The CMT Music Awards have featured an eclectic mix of hosts over the years, ranging from country artists to actors and TV personalities, including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell and Nashville star Charles Esten. Little Big Town hosted the ceremony in 2018.

The host for the 2019 CMT Music Awards ceremony has not yet been announced.

The Performers, Nominees and Presenters:

The 2019 performers, nominees and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Performers at the 2018 show include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini and Sam Hunt. The night’s big winners were Shelton, who won Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for “I’ll Name the Dogs,” and Underwood, who scored her 18th CMT Music Awards win for Female Video of the Year for “The Champion,” making her the most decorated artist in the show’s history.