What If New Wave Never Ended Coming to Rock on Neon Radio in 2021

A new schedule is coming to Rock on Neon Radio starting January 1st, 2021. All shows keep with the station’s motto, “some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of” which is a quote from the song Celluloid Heroes by The Kinks written by Ray Davies.

In order to both play the music and keep the feel of new wave, What If New Wave Never Ended will play known new wave songs and allow listeners to find new favorite songs, both from classic new wave artists and artists new to them. The show will be on all day Mondays thru Fridays. In addition, in keeping with WLIR/WDRE’s screamer/shriek of the week, the show will have a shoutout of the week voted on by its listeners. Mixcloud will be the vehicle to listen to the 5 songs up for shoutout of the week.

Here are the song categories for What If New Wave Never Ended. The approximate number of times a song in each category will play each day is in parentheses.

All new wave songs (including album cuts from new wave artists) (48)

Classic new wave songs (84)

Forgotten new wave songs (42)

Post-new-wave songs from classic new wave artists (30)

Covers of new wave songs during new wave and post-new-wave (6)

Songs by indies/small labels that fit the new wave genre (24)

Post-new wave artists who would have been added to the genre (18)

Past screamers, shrieks and shoutouts (24)

Current shoutout of the week (6)

Here is the weekend schedule starting January 1, 2021.

Saturdays is Spotlight on Indies = alternates a song from an indie/small label artist and an established artist

Sundays will be a rotation of shows.

1st Sunday in month – Rock on Neon Radio’s Lilith Fair = female solo artists and groups with female lead singer

2nd Sunday in month – Decades = 6 song sets by decade from the 60s to the current decade with an indie/small label artist song the sixth song in each set

3rd Sunday in month – The Best of Rock on Neon Radio = songs in the book Rock on Neon Radio’s Top 1,000 Songs of All Time and the best of the songs received post-list (book available on Amazon)

4th Sunday in month – Different and Popular = Remixes, Extended Mixes, Cover Songs and Past Screamers/Shrieks/Shoutouts

5th Sunday – Recap of Prior Quarter’s Shoutouts of the Week competitions

