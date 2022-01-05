What Everybody Needs to Know about the Best Music of 2021

Oliver Tree is making friends all over the AC40 format. “Life Goes On” (Atlantic) is the little jam that is helping to make magic for Oliver Tree as the track moves past many in a very crowded field. So far, it’s looking quite well for this masterful gem. Those ever-loving Glass Animals are making big waves at the format. “Heat Waves” (Republic) is the song that is taking them back to the top of the charts and in record time. The single had been floating around for a while until their label Republic finally decided to do something about this simmering hit single. We shall see how it all plays out in the coming weeks.

The only thing better than one hit single is having two at a time. That’s what Taylor Swift is hoping to accomplish, and it appears to be working in her favor. First there is “Message In A Bottle” (Taylor’s Republic) complete with a Taylor re-build as she gains back her music via a total re-record. The other is her song called “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version Republic) that has many stations spinning and winning with this one. Not really sure how it will unfold in the future but if you are betting on Taylor Swift anything is possible.

88Rising with Bibi is just what Hot AC is all about. The track “The Weekend” (88rising) is proving that this pairing is a total winner from start to finish. I’d power this one out if I were you & look like a total genius when all is said and done. Benson Boone is also looking very good all-over Hot AC radio and Top40 as well. “Ghost Town Night” (Street/Warner) is a total smash and if you don’t believe me, just ask Benson. The track upon release has had only amazing weeks of growth and power so you should feel a sense of safety by getting this song spinning out of control, it’s just that good.

Justin Bieber has had another record setting year and make no mistake about that. He has ranked in the Top5 of total airplay for the year and that puts his new single “Ghost” (Def Jam) in pretty good shape. Not to mention that it is also one of his better tracks. Don’t rule out Alya. The single “Pleasure Is Mine” (Independent) is also pulling in some rather huge numbers and this one appears to have some real staying power. Recording artist Lisa also has a good thing in the works. “Money” (Interscope) is the jam that I’m talking about and this one screams hit from start finish. Just give it a spin around the block and see.

Garrett Young is back with a new single that radio just loves. “I’d Do Anything” (West Coast Collective) from this amazing talent makes him a top contender for a New Music Award Nomination. Also getting lots of play and attention from coast to coast is Doug Kistner who has teamed up with Bill Champlin for the chart-breaking “There’s The Door” (MTS). It’s quite amazing. Andrew Reed & the Liberation are rocking strong with ”Twisted World”. Rebecca Angel is also breaking fast and furious with her single “Thoughts & Prayers” (Timeless Grooves) that is one of the best out there at the format.

John Michael Ferrari pulls in big numbers with “My Heart Can’t Breathe” (Cappy). John Journey makes big moves with “Everyday Angels” (Most Likely Music) and Shawn Michael Perry moves past the pack with “All Stand Together” (OTB). Newcomer Jenn Raine is making some bold moves at radio. “See You Later” (Ten Years) is the new red-hot song that is helping to build her future at radio. Forest Blakk is pulling in some rather strong numbers for his new single “Fall Into Me” (Atlantic/EMG) that is really terrific. For King & Country, mostly known for their huge success on Christian radio, are taking their single “Relate” (Curb Word) to pop radio and it appears to be working.

If it’s holiday music you are looking for how about Darren Stakey and “Don’t Light The Lights (On the Tree Without Me)” brought you by Wildwood Productions. Praise4U is on the move with “Christmas Morn” (9 Praise4U). Pete Hopkins is breaking fast for the holiday’s with “Love Come Around” (Hopkins Sound) and Jeff Fowler has one of the best in “Christmas Of My Heart” (Get It!). Also check out Constance Hauman “Rare Christmas”, Rob Georg’s “When I Make It Home For Christmas” (Coast) and Tommy Rice along with Patricia Barrett & their amazing “Christmas Is All About You Jesus” (Tommy Rice Music). Amen my good friends.