What Doesn’t feat. Amplify Me by Rick Winsome: Radio Download Here

Father and son duo Rick Winsome and Amplify Me join forces in motivational and feel-good offering ‘What Doesn’t’, in which they preach love, positivity and good vibes. Dreamy piano lines cascade around hypnotic guitar licks, blossoming into immersive synths and a driving drum beat as the duo blend the best of pop, rock, indie and electronic elements.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rick Winsome w/Amplify Me

Song Title: What Doesn’t

Publishing: Rick Winsome

Publishing Affiliation: BUMA

Album Title: What Doesn’t

Record Label: Wim Van Winsum