What Doesn’t feat. Amplify Me by Rick Winsome: Radio Download Here
Father and son duo Rick Winsome and Amplify Me join forces in motivational and feel-good offering ‘What Doesn’t’, in which they preach love, positivity and good vibes. Dreamy piano lines cascade around hypnotic guitar licks, blossoming into immersive synths and a driving drum beat as the duo blend the best of pop, rock, indie and electronic elements.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Rick Winsome w/Amplify Me
Song Title: What Doesn’t
Publishing: Rick Winsome
Publishing Affiliation: BUMA
Album Title: What Doesn’t
Record Label: Wim Van Winsum
|Record Label:
|Wim Van Winsum
|0681878962
|vanwinsum@ziggo.nl