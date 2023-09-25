WGTS ”The Great Cereal Box Drive” Brings in 1700 Boxes

WGTS/Washington, DC listeners have been restocking food pantries around the DC area this summer with “The Great Cereal Box Drive,” a Hands and Heart initiative. The station talked with leaders of local food ministries and discovered that one of the biggest food needs was for cereal. At every major event this summer, listeners generously donated boxes of cereal. As of this writing, listeners have brought over 1,700 boxes, and the total continues to grow. The cereal goes to food pantries at area churches in both the DC area and on the Eastern Shore.

“I think about how many families around the area will be enjoying a bowl of cereal donated by generous WGTS 91.9 listeners,” said Director of Promotions and Community Engagement Ken Scribner. “I am filled with so much admiration as I witnessed the ‘Great Cereal Box Drive’ being a blessing to both the giver and the receiver.”