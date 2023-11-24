WGTS 91.9 Team Launches Red Kettle Campaign

On Tuesday, November 14, the entire WGTS team spread out across the greater Washington, DC region to help the 2023 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Staffers donned their holiday headbands and other Christmas decorations to ring the bells for the army. All the money raised goes to the Salvation Army’s programs that feed the hungry, house the homeless, help the drug-addicted, provide heat to those who need it, and other community outreach programs.

“Getting out from behind the mic and into the community energizes every last one of us,” said WGTS morning host Summer Shepherd. “Being able to give back, hug and pray with listeners, and allow people an opportunity to do good is one thing that sets WGTS apart. It was such an honor to link arms with the Salvation Army. Can’t wait for next year.”

Major Todd Mason is the area commander for the National Capital Area Command of the Salvation Army. He said, “Working with WGTS 91.9 is very special to the Salvation Army, as we can share our Christian values with so many people across the DMV. We are so thankful to have the opportunity to share our Iconic Red Kettle Campaign to an audience who aligns perfectly with our mission; thank you, WGTS 91.9, and to all your listeners for making our Day of ringing a huge success.”