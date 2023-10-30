WGOW Announces New Morning Lineup in Chattanooga

WGOW (Talk Radio 102.3) in Chattanooga, TN debuts a new morning on-air lineup this week. On Monday, October 2 the station launched its new morning show, “Jed and JR Mornings,” hosted by Jed Mescon and Jim “JR” Reynolds, weekdays from 6-9am. Brad Giese joins the morning team as a producer and contributor. Rounding out the team is Captain Max with Right Now Traffic, Greg Schaeffer with weather and Louis Lee as news contributor.

Following “Jed and JR Mornings” on Talk Radio 102.3 in the new lineup is “The Brad Giese Show,” airing weekdays from 9-10am, with Max O’Brien as producer and contributor. From 10am-12pm “Brian Joyce Unfiltered’ takes listeners into the noon hour, with Jim Stevens as Producer.

Cumulus Chattanooga Operations Manager Scott Chase said, “Jed and JR are among the most recognizable and trusted talents in the market. The combination of their energy, enthusiasm and positivity is perfectly suited for morning drive.” He added, “Brian Joyce has a lot to say, and this new time slot gives him the opportunity to dig into the issues that the community is talking about.”

“Jed and JR Mornings” On-Air Host and Program Director Jed Mescon commented, “I spent 28 years waking up at 2:45am to bring the news to Chattanooga. This brings me back to my roots, doing both news and co-hosting mornings from 6-9am on WGOW Talk Radio 102.3.”