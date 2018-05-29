WGCO/Hilton Head-Savannah Flips To Top 40 As ‘Hot 98.3’

DICK BROADCASTING COMPANY has flipped Classic Country WGCO to Top 40 as “HOT 98.3, All The Hits!” The station says it will feature, “the hottest music from KENDRICK LAMAR, MAROON 5, DRAKE, SHAWN MENDES, ARIANA GRANDE, BRUNO MARS and more!”

Launching commercial free on MEMORIAL DAY with 10,000 songs in a row, HOT 98.3 will feature live and local favorite STACY SCOTT during Middays. SCOTT will also serve as the station’s PD.

Market Manager AARON WILBORN commented, “It’s a special day at DICK BROADCASTING as we round out our cluster of stations with something this HOT. So much time, energy, research and resources have gone in to this project and I could not be more proud of GABE REYNOLDS, STACY SCOTT, JOHN MARSHALL, SEAN DALEY, REGGIE PETERSON and JASON GOODMAN. Get ready LOWCOUNTRY and COASTAL EMPIRE! The SUMMER just got hotter!”

“I couldn’t be more excited to launch HOT 98.3 here in SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD,” remarked SCOTT, “our ability to have a huge presence in our community and touch our new listeners with great promotions will be unlike any other in the market! I am so excited to show Savannah how it’s done!

VP/Programming JASON GOODMAN added, “After extensive research, we discovered that the Top 40 audience is being underserved in the SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD market and surrounding areas. HOT 98.3 will be super-serving the local community and will add a new flavor of hit music and content.”