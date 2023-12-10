WFTK (96 Rock)/Cincinnati Ups Bridget England to PD

Cumulus Media promotes Bridget England to Program Director of WFTK-FM (96 Rock) in Cincinnati. She’s been heard on 96 Rock’s morning show for the past 12 years and will continue to host mornings for the station, in addition to her new role. England succeeds Steve Dent, who exited as Program Director of WFTK and co-owned Classic Rock WOFX-FM (92.5 The Fox) in October. She started her career at “96 Rock” when it launched in 2007.

Cumulus Cincinnati Vice President/Market Manager Jon Laing said, “Promoting from within the company ranks is exciting. It rewards loyalty and expertise and fosters a winning culture. Bridget has demonstrated strong leadership and we’re pleased to elevate her to Program Director of 96 Rock.”

Operations Manager Keith Mitchell commented, “Having started as my intern at another station, to becoming 96 Rock’s morning show host 12 years ago, Bridget has achieved her goal of programming 96 Rock. Bridget knows the 96 Rock brand inside and out and has a passion for our listeners and the Rock format. I’m excited for her to take on this well-deserved opportunity and am confident she will take the station to a new level as Program Director.”

England remarked, “I am beyond excited to slide into the driver’s seat as Program Director of 96 Rock. This station has been my home for the last 12 years and this team is like family. Thanks to Jon Laing, Keith Mitchell, and John Dimick for handing over the keys. Let’s rock.”