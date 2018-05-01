WFLZ/Tampa Names Brandon ‘Buster’ Satterfield APD

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA has named BRANDON “BUSTER” SATTERFIELD APD, effective immediately. Previously PD of WNOU/INDIANAPOLIS, SATTERFIELD will be responsible for the station’s music and programming content, as well its personalities and digital extensions.

“We’ve had our eyes on BUSTER for several years, so I’m excited – we’re lucky to have him join our team in TAMPA BAY,” iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA BAY SVP/Programming and WFLZ PD TOMMY CHUCK said. “He’s creative, driven and has performed at a high level during all of his previous stops. Now, with all of the tools, resources and talent around him at iHEARTMEDIA, I can’t wait to see how much of a winner he will be!”

“Thank you to everyone at iHEARTMEDIA for giving me the opportunity to jump into the cock-pit of the legendary 93.3 FLZ,” said SATTERFIELD. “I am eager to join the creative team in TAMPA BAY! Join me on my journey as I make the transition by following @FMBuster.”