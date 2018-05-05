WFLZ-FM/Tampa Names Brandon Satterfield as Assistant PD

Brandon “Buster” Satterfield is named Assistant Program Director for CHR WFLZ-FM (93.3 FLZ)/Tampa, effective immediately. Buster has served as Program Director of WNOU-FM Indianapolis since November, 2015. His previous stints include various on-air roles in New York, Detroit and Fresno, CA. He’s also served as a Regional Promotions Director for Atlantic Records. Before that, Satterfield worked at Beasley’s Rhythmic CHR WRDW-FM (Wired 96.5) in Philadelphia as APD/MD and afternoon host.

“We’ve had our eyes on Buster for several years, so I’m excited – we’re lucky to have him join our team in Tampa Bay,” said Senior VP/Programming and WFLZ PD Tommy Chuck. “He’s creative, driven and has performed at a high level during all of his previous stops. Now, with all of the tools, resources and talent around him at iHeartMedia, I can’t wait to see how much of a winner he will be!”

“Thank you to everyone at iHeartMedia for giving me the opportunity to jump into the cock-pit of the legendary 93.3 FLZ,” said Satterfield. “I am eager to join the creative team in Tampa Bay! Join me on my journey as I make the transition by following @FMBuster.”