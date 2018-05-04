Westwood One’s Sterling on Sunday Hits 50-Station Mark

Westwood One’s “Sterling on Sunday” talk program featuring longtime radio executive, innovator and storyteller Walter Sabo (aka Walter Sterling) has signed its 50th affiliate — WBAP-AM/Dallas. The program, which launched in August, 2017 airs live from 10pm-1am ET. The show also airs on WLS-AM/Chicago, WPHT-AM/Philadelphia, WMAL-AM & FM/Washington DC, WCCO-AM/Minneapolis, KDKA-AM/Pittsburgh and KMOX-AM/St. Louis, among others.

“Successful talk stations are aggressively widening their topic offerings and I’m delighted to be heard on 50 of them… and counting,” said Sabo. “Sterling on Sunday resonates with audiences because it’s a reflection of their real lives. We talk about life with family, life at work, life at the mall. It’s all very relatable. The power of the mirror always wins.”

“Walter is doing something unique in radio today — live radio on Sunday nights in a style that is truly his own,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “The show delivers a very human transition from weekend to weekday and there is nothing like it out there. Kudos to Dennis Green and his affiliate sales team for understanding the unequalled value of Walter’s show and for amassing the affiliate support he deserves.”