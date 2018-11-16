Westwood One Offers ‘A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration With Brett Young’

WESTWOOD ONE is offering a four-hour holiday special, “A THANKSGIVING WEEKEND CELEBRATION WITH BRETT YOUNG,” available to air any time on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25th between 6a and midnight. Hosted by BMLG RECORDS’ YOUNG, the special will feature music from him, LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, and many more, along with conversations about favorite THANKSGIVING dishes and traditions with each act.