Western Rock Duo Hematite Release “Speak of the Devil” EP

Today Hematite release their long-awaited debut EP “Speak of the Devil.” The duo, consisting of vocalist Davey Muise (Vanna, Trove) and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Gaultier (Big 50, To Speak of Wolves, He is Legend), are masterfully crafting a unique blend of classic western country and heavy rock to formulate a carefully curated story flowing throughout five standout tracks.

Taking influences from cinema, vocalist Davey Muise directed and produced the music videos for “Adios” and “Run Devil Run” to bring Hematite’s dark western universe to life in their gothic visuals and vivid soundscapes. It all ties together as this EP completes the first chapter of Hematite’s dark, twangy, and experimental musical narrative.

“This EP was a creation born from a desire to be a part of something fun and meaningful during a time when there wasn’t much to grasp onto. To make music and art that we absolutely love without factoring in what anyone would think. It is a creative experiment gone extremely right and we’re excited to see where it goes.” – HEMATITE

From the ashes of metal and heavy rock forged to create a new direction while taking pages out of timeless western and classic country, Hematite is doing twangy in their own eerie way. With vocalist Davey Muise (Vanna, Trove) and guitarist/vocalist Andrew Gaultier (Big 50, To Speak Of Wolves, He is Legend) steering this creepy beast, they’ve navigated down a dark country/western path of old with newer gothic twists and turns all along the ride. Like Tom Waits took a road trip with Nine Inch Nails and Johnny Cash was driving stoned. Hematite’s debut single Big Bad Wolf is now streaming everywhere and the boys have future plans to bring this gothic western party to us live. Keep an eye out for performance dates and a new EP on the horizon, Hematite is just getting started.