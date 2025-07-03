Western Canadian Troubadour Emmett Jerome Channels Grit, Tape, and Truth on New Americana Single “It Ain’t Me”

With a voice like worn denim and a songwriter’s compass pointed squarely at the truth, Emmett Jerome returns with “It Ain’t Me,” a dark, tape-warmed Americana track that exorcises heartbreak and hard truths in one raw, live-off-the-floor performance. It’s the sound of dust on boots, a heart in hand, and a young artist wise beyond his years.

Written in a quick flash on acoustic guitar, “It Ain’t Me” captures the emotional aftermath of love gone cold delivered from the voice of a character haunted by what once was. “I related the idea of an emotionally unavailable or heartbroken individual to that of a spooked horse,” says Jerome. “That tension, that jumpiness, is something I’ve known.”

From Springsteen-tinged lyrics to the swirling blend of vintage amps, banjo grit, and studio tape hiss, “It Ain’t Me” straddles the line between classic and contemporary. “It sounds to me like it could be some obscure 70s banjo-rock B-side or a Neil Young/Crazy Horse jam,” Jerome says. “We brought in great players rooted in blues, country, and rock. You can hear it.”

Tracked live off the floor at Vancouver’s Afterlife Studios – a storied space packed with analog gear and old ghosts – the song barely touches a computer. “Aside from a few vocal overdubs and extra banjo, what you’re hearing is a band playing together in a room. That energy is everything.”

A firm believer in human truth, Emmett Jerome approaches songwriting like catching lightning in a bottle – raw, reactive, and real. “I never want to overcook a track or force it,” he says. “You have to be in a state of anticipation and acceptance – letting emotions speak their truth.”