Wester Country Duo Releases Debut Single “Redneck RollerCoaster”

New country music duo and brother/sister team Wester recently released their debut single “Redneck RollerCoaster.” You can listen to the song HERE!

The rowdy, fun and up-tempo beat of this Country/Rock single will have listeners feeling like they’re at a Honky-Tonk celebration.

“When the pandemic hit last year, we were literally stuck at home,” Pearl Clarkin explains. “My younger brother, Rafe Wester, is my roommate. He has always had a unique and rich bass voice, but was too active in high school and college to sit down to write, sing and record with me. In 2020, he literally had nothing else to do – I started teaching him guitar and we began writing songs together. As the months of solitude dragged on, we released some videos of us singing together and everyone on social media loved it. The idea of brother/sister duo went over very well and industry professionals were encouraging us to release music together. This is something I have always dreamed of. Rafe and I get along so well and have so much in common.”

The duo also plans to release a lyric video for “Redneck RollerCoaster” on August 20, 2021.

About Wester:

Wester is a new brother and sister country music duo comprised of Pearl Clarkin and Rafe Wester. Born and raised on the Redneck Riviera on Pensacola Beach Florida, they pack a fun, fresh and explosive punch for the young country music audience. Pearl brings the glitter, Rafe brings the grit, and together they bring the party wherever they go. With forty shows performed around the country and forty new songs written in a year, they released their debut single “Redneck RollerCoaster” on August 13, 2021. You can follow Wester on Instagram and Facebook.

About Rafe Wester:

Rafe Wester has always been told he resembles Randy Travis. Growing up, people would ask, Do you sing? He grew up watching his sister, Pearl, perform on CMA stages in Nashville, Tennessee and witnessed the shenanigans of party-goers on Lower Broadway. Rafe didn’t discover his passion for music until he became an adult. Inspired by those same mischievous antics, Rafe, now twenty-one years old, co-wrote “Redneck RollerCoaster” with Will Rambeaux and Sherrie Austin. You can follow Rafe on TikTok.

About Pearl Clarkin:

Pearl began performing at live music venues in her hometown of Pensacola Beach, FL at the young age of twelve. Since then, she has performed over 1,200 live shows across the country, has been featured on CMT and GAC TV, and has opened up for the likes of Charlie Daniels, Michael Ray, Montgomery Gentry, Jake Owen and more. Pearl has played at Nashville’s famous CMA Fest during the last five years and CMT, Big Machine Label Group and Cumulus Media recently named her one of the top ten unsigned artists in the country.

As an acclaimed singer/songwriter, Pearl has performed at some of Nashville’s most famous venues for original music, such as The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room. Her fiercely loyal fanbase, Alligator Army, enjoys following her performances across the country. Pearl serves as an advocate for equality for women in country music and also fronts the all-female band Rhinestone.

Although Pearl has years of experience in Nashville, is a Nashville Hard Rock Risingwinner and 2018 NASH NEXT regional winner (placing top 10 in the country), she wanted more. She has been searching for something new and different, but as big as classic country music with a honky tonk flair. At 6’6” and a loud and rowdy energy, Rafe brought the perfect addition to Pearl’s country music. Their voices together are as unique as only brothers and sisters can be – and thus, Wester was born.

For more information on Pearl, visit www.pearlclarkin.com and connect with her on Facebook and Instagram.