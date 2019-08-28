Wes Mason Releases Honest New Single “Focus”

“Focus” is a song that turns inward, reminding the listener to take responsibility for their dreams and make time for themselves. Listeners will come for Mason’s staple R&B-pop vocals, and stay for the maturity in his sound and honesty in his lyrics. The song is an angelic combination of soul-sounding piano with a distinct pop/R&B beat, creating a heavenly symphony. “Focus” is brought to life by Los Angeles-based Grammy-recognized, Billboard-charting producer “Trillionare” Earl (Jennifer Hudson, The Jacksons, Keyshia Cole) and Toronto-based producer, Ben Pelchat (Boy George, Chrissie Hynde). “‘Focus’ is a song I wrote when I realized most of my mental energy was being wasted on relationship drama,” explains Mason. “It’s a song about not letting people distract you from achieving your true potential.”

Wes Mason has loved music since he was a kid. At six years old, he enrolled in piano lessons and began his musical journey. At ten, he was introduced to both the guitar and drums. From there he fell in love with songwriting, producing and performing. Wes Mason has continuously placed his energy into his music career, and his hard work was met with success as he won numerous international songwriting awards. His R&B-infused pop – which echoes such diverse influences as Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and The Beatles – is engaging, intelligent, and fun. Wes Mason is a rare breed of artist that will inspire legions of super-fans for years to come.

Download or stream “Focus” from Mason’s upcoming album, The Animal Inside across all digital media platforms now. You can keep up with Wes Mason and his upcoming shows at WesMasonMusic.com.