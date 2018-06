Playin’ The Hits

FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING has flipped WERF-LP/GAINESVILLE, FL from Christian Hits to Top 40 as “THE NEW HOT 106.”

The station is led by OM TROY WELCH, and features a lineup of:

JOHN HARLOW, Mornings 6-10a

ROMERO, Middays 10a-2p

JON FRANCOIS, Afternoons 2-6p

AJ MEYER, Nights 6p-mid

Learn more about the station on its website www.hot106gainesville.com or on FACEBOOK at www.facebook.com/myhot106.