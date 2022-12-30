We’re Wolves Debut New Song on Wrath-Fueled Active Rock Single “Titanium”

Today active rockers We’re Wolves level up with the release of their new single “Titanium.” The track, built for rock radio and metalheads alike, showcases the band’s soaring choruses, pounding verses, and top-tier songwriting capabilities. The band notes the inspirations for this track include Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Atreyu, and Slipknot. We’re Wolves is staking their claim in the active rock universe in a new, revamped chapter following their widely loved horror-rock debut album “Evil Things” in 2021.

“We are extremely proud and excited about this release. This song really spoke to all of us, and we feel it’s the best representation of the past 6 years of our career in crafting this sound. This is only the beginning of what we have in store for all of you. Here’s to the next chapter of We’re Wolves.” – AJ Diaferio, Vocalist of We’re Wolves

We’re Wolves’ music is a dark-humored, anthemic blend of metal subgenres and hard rock hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida. They are pushing the boundaries of entertainment through satirical yet theatrically morbid visuals to enhance their carefully crafted sound. The band has shared the stage with hard-rock peers including The Used, Story of the Year, Escape The Fate, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hawthorne Heights, We Came As Romans, and more. Their ground-shattering debut album “Evil Things” features guest vocals from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Bryan Kuznitz of Fame on Fire, and Rain Paris and has reached over 350k streams since its release in October 2021.

We’re Wolves first burst onto the scene with their cover of Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” reaching over 1.8 million streams followed by their cover of “Bodies” by Drowning Pool with over 890k streams. Their success has garnered over 3.5 million total streams on Spotify with a flood of adoring online followers including 13k subscribers and over 2 million views on their YouTube channel. The conversation surrounding their unique brand of horror-inspired hard rock is sparking buzz on Loudwire, Revolver Magazine, Outburn Magazine, Knotfest, and more.

Follow We’re Wolves online:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music