Well-Wishes For Luke Combs Who Is On Vocal Rest

We extend well-wishes to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s LUKE COMBS, who is on vocal rest after losing his voice following his FRIDAY (6/8) performance at NASHVILLE’s NISSAN STADIUM during CMA FEST.

“I’m devastated over this, but unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to play for ya’ll this weekend or next, because I’ve lost my voice,” COMBS shared via FACEBOOK on SATURDAY, JUNE 9th. “After I got off stage last night at CMA FEST, I had completely lost my voice. I’ve powered through plenty of shows before, but with how my voice sounds and feels today, I couldn’t possibly give y’all the show you paid for and deserve. This morning, I saw my doctors, and we’ve got a plan of vocal rest and treatments for the next [ten] days so I can be back with y’all as quickly as possible. It kills me to have to do this. Y’all are the reason I get on stage every night. Hearing you sing my songs at the top of your lungs with me is unlike anything else. Thanks for being the best fans out there. I owe y’all one.”