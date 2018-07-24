WEBL (The Rebel)/Memphis Sold

MEMPHIS FIRST VENTURES LP is selling Country WEBL (THE REBEL)/COLDWATER, MS-MEMPHIS to NORTH MISSISSIPPI MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $900,000 ($300,000 cash, $600,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, HANSZEN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Country KPXI/OVERTON, TX to the BOARD OF SUPERVISORS of LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND A&M COLLEGE for $350,000.

Control of FAJARDO BROADCASTING CO., INC., licensee of Spanish Variety WYQE (YUNQUE 93FM)/NAGUABO, PR, is being transferred from MARICARMEN MUNOZ RODRIGUEZ (45%), FERNANDO L. ARCHILLA MUNOZ, EFRAIN JOSE ARCHILLA MUNOZ, and BEATRIZ M. ARCHILLA MUNOZ (15% each) to HMS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. for settlement of a lawsuit and assumption of debt.

MOLLIE G. SMITH is selling her 28.85% interest in DAILY NEWS BROADCASTING COMPANY, licensee of Classic Rock WDNS (D93), News-Talk WKCT-A, and W281BV/BOWLING GREEN, KY, to JOHN PIPES GAINES and GAINES FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP for $425,000. JOHN PIPES GAINES will hold 49.81% of the company and the partnership will hold 13.58%; the company has been in the GAINES family since 1948.

And RADIO INTERNATIONAL KATQ BROADCAST ASSOCIATION, INC. has requested a Silent STA for KATQ-F/PLENTYWOOD, MT after a tornado destroyed the transmission facilities.

A Notice of Unlicensed Operation has been issued to BRENDA K. OVERHULSER, owner of the OASIS INN MOTEL in VAN HORN, TX (98.1 FM, VAN HORN, TX).

Also, the license of RADIO MARIA, INC. for KSIH/BELCOURT, ND has been cancelled at the licensee’s request.