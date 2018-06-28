WEBG (Big 95.5)/Chicago Adds Jeffrey T. Mason For Weekends

iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO has added market vet JEFFREY T. MASON for weekend airshifts, starting this SATURDAY, JUNE 30th. MASON most recently handled afternoons during a four-year stint at crosstown ENTERCOM (then CBS) Classic Hits WJMK (K-HITS 104.3).

The move to “BIG 95.5” is a return to Country radio for MASON, whose resume includes time with iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON; ENTERCOM (CBS) Country WKIS (KISS 99.9)/MIAMI; and ENTERCOM (CBS) Country KMLE/PHOENIX.