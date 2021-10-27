We Will “For Your Love” Now At Top40 Radio: Radio Programmers Download
With his new single ‘For Your Love’, We Will ignites a firework of high spirits and creates a real dopamine rush in the brain.
The song not only lifts the mood but also pulls onto the dance floor like a magnet. With the ‘Fade to the 80th Mix’ and the ‘No Slap no Fun Mix’, the two currently popular EDM trends Slap House and Synth Wave are served.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: We Will
Song Title: For Your Love
Publishing: We Will
Publishing Affiliation: GEMA
Album Title: For Your Love
Record Label: Non Stop Dancing
|Record Label:
|Non Stop Dancing