WDZH (98.7 The Breeze)/Detroit Tabs Chadd and Kristi Thomas

ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT continues to staff up its on-air lineup with the addition of husband-and-wife duo CHADD and KRISTI THOMAS as morning show co-hosts. Most recently heard on WPBB/TAMPA BAY, “THE CHADD & KRISTI MORNING SHOW” will debut on THE BREEZE on FEBRUARY 18th.

“As a husband-and-wife team, CHADD and KRISTI will bring a unique perspective to our airwaves and we are excited to welcome them to THE BREEZE,” ENTERCOM/DETROIT SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said. “They are both full of energy and our listeners can look forward to hearing all of their entertaining relationship and family life stories every workday.”

“We are ecstatic to bring our brand of an upbeat husband-and-wife morning show to THE MOTOR CITY,” said CHADD and KRISTI. “The show will give Detroiters the information they need to get their workday started, filled with laughs and great music.”