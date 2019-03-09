WDZH (98.7 The Breeze)/Detroit Gets Sandy Kovach For Nights

ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT continues filling out its on-air lineup card with the hiring of SANDY KOVACH to do nights as host of the newly launched show, “The Breeze After Hours,” effective immediately. KOVACH has previously held on-air gig at SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK, THE eSCAPES NETWORK, as well as WDVD and TODAY’s 105.1 in DETROIT.

“THE BREEZE was launched to offer DETROIT relaxing favorites to help the day breeze by. We are pleased to introduce an equally relaxing evening show,” ENTERCOM/DETROIT SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said. “SANDY KOVACH is already well-known to the MOTOR CITY community and we are excited to welcome her to the station. Her show will be a unique blend of soft favorites and positive lifestyle content that our listeners will be able to unwind to.”

“It’s amazing to be joining 98.7 The BREEZE and returning to the frequency where my career began in DETROIT,” KOVACH said.”No one hustles harder than Detroiters and they deserve a place to relax and feel good. I’m so grateful to [PD] TIM ROBERTS, DEBBIE KENYON and the team at ENTERCOM for inviting me to host ‘THE BREEZE After Hours’.”