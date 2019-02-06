WDZH (98.7 The Breeze)/Detroit Gets Kim Adams For Middays

ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT has named KIM ADAMS midday host from 10a-3p ET, effective immediately. ADAMS boasts over 20 years of on-air TV experience as a meteorologist for WDIV-TV/DETROIT, WXYZ-TV/SOUTHFIELD, MI and WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS, OH.

“KIM ADAMS is an award-winning television personality and one of metro DETROIT’s most recognizable faces,” ENTERCOM/DETROIT SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said. “We’re excited to welcome KIM to our team and know she’ll help our listeners breeze through their day.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to host the midday show on 987 THE BREEZE and excited to transition from television to radio,” said ADAMS. “Radio enables live dialogue between hosts and listeners and I’m looking forward to connecting with the MOTOR CITY every weekday.”