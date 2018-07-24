WDZH (98.7 AMP Radio)/Detroit Names Nathan Graham PD

ENTERCOM Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT has appointed NATHAN GRAHAM as PD, effective SEPTEMBER 4th. GRAHAM most recently was APD/MD for ENTERCOM Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM)/MILWAUKEE.

“NATHAN has cultivated strong leadership skills and a wealth of Top 40 format knowledge that we are confident will help propel 98.7 AMP Radio to new heights,” ENTERCOM/DETROIT SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said. “We are proud to cultivate talent within the ENTERCOM team and look forward to welcoming him to DETROIT.”

“I want to thank DEBBIE KENYON, TIM ROBERTS, BRIAN KELLY and PAT PAXTON for this incredible opportunity,” GRAHAM said. “I’m very excited to join the already amazing team at WDZH and to connect with DETROIT listeners.”