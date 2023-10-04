WCYY/Portland ME Returns Rob Riccitelli to Mornings

Alternative WCYY-FM/Portland ME and WPKQ/North Conway NH will drop their simulcast of WBZ-FM (98.5 The Sports Hub)/Boston’s “Toucher & Rich” from wakeups in favor of a locally music-intensive morning show. Former WCYY air personality Rob Riccitelli will return to host mornings beginning Monday, October 9.

Riccitelli previously worked at WCYY from 2000 to 2016 and was promoted to Assistant PD and afternoon host. He later hosted middays on Classic Hits WYNZ (Rewind 100.9) and weekends on Hot AC WMGX (Coast 93.1) from 2017 until 2020.

Riccitelli said, “My Townsquare Media family has invited me to come back to do the only shift I never did in the 16 years I was there and will also allow me to continue to be a full time real estate agent – I’m just going to need to wake up a bit earlier.”