WBWL/Boston Names Ginny Brophey PD

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON has named GINNY BROPHEY as PD. BROPHEY succeeds LANCE HOUSTON, who segued to the company’s CHICAGO market last month. BROPHEY previously served as APD/MD at crosstown BEASLEY Country WKLB before stepping down last MAY.

“If you are doing Country in BOSTON, you better have GINNY on your team,” said iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON SVP/Programming DYLAN SPRAGUE. “She is a great leader with years of success under her belt. She is uniquely connected to the Country music scene in both NASHVILLE and NEW ENGLAND, and most importantly, she is a fierce competitor who is eager to win. We can’t wait to see what GINNY and the entire BULL team can do together.” Added BROPHEY, “I am so excited to get back to work as the Program Director of 101.7 THE BULL. There are so many talented people at iHEARTMEDIA, both nationally and here in BOSTON, and I can’t wait to tap into their skills as we continue to develop dynamic Country radio in one of the best cities in AMERICA.”