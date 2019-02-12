WBRK-A/Pittsfield, MA Adding FM Translator Simulcast, Format Tweaks

WBRK, INC. AC WBRK-A/PITTSFIELD, MA is adding an FM translator simulcast on W246DM (97.1 FM).

The BERKSHIRE EAGLE reports that the station is tweaking its format with the new slogan THE PEAK, K97.1, with MARCH 1st as the target date for the formal launch. WBRK Pres. CHIP HODGKINS told the EAGLE, “This will be a hybrid of what we know works in the community. We’ll be adjusting the format to include a more expansive song selection … If our listeners don’t like it, then we’ll change it.”