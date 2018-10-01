WBBM (B96)/Chicago Announces Details For Jingle Bash 2018, December 8

Many radio stations around the country are finalizing plans for their annual holiday concert events and ENTERCOM Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO has just announced details for this year’s B96 PEPSI JINGLE BASH.

PD TODD CAVANAH and APD/MD ERIK BRADLEY tell ALL ACCESS, “For two decades the B96 PEPSI JINGLE BASH has been bringing the biggest superstars in Pop music to CHICAGO and the ’18 BASH is no exception. We’re thrilled to welcome SHAWN MENDES, CARDI B., CAMILA CABELLO, WHY DON’T WE, MIKE POSNER and LAUV to the ALLSTATE ARENA on DECEMBER 8th and are grateful beyond measure to these artists, their management teams and our label partners for helping to make it all happen for our great city and its passionate pop music fans.”

We would also like to take this time and direct your attention to the concert announcement artwork. A close examination reveals a brand-spankin’ new B96 logo. The unique design is the station’s first logo update in many years!