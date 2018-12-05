WAVT (T-102)/Pottsville, PA Adds Envision Networks’ ‘Phone Jibba’ Feature

POTTSVILLE BROADCASTING CO. Hot AC WAVT (T-102)/POTTSVILLE, PA has signed on for ENVISION NETWORKS’ “PHONE JIBBA” prank call feature.

The daily feature, providing five weekly prank calls plus programming and promotion support from consultant and talent coach TRACY JOHNSON, is produced by LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Top 40 XHITZ (Z90)/SAN DIEGO morning host RICK MORTON.

Find out more from envisionnetworks.com, affiliaterelations@envisionnetworks.com, or (216) 831-3761.