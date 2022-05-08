Wave Collaborating with Quincy Jones’-backed, green NFT Platform OneOf

Today Wave – the leader in virtual entertainment and the company behind interactive experiences for Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – is dropping its first NFT collection in collaboration with OneOf, the Quincy Jones’-backed, green NFT platform built specifically for the music community. OneOf has worked with the GRAMMY Awards, Doja Cat, The Game, The Breakfast Club, and many more, to bring NFT collections to fans.

Now, Wave and OneOf are working together to launch a fan-edition NFT for EMPIRE’s Metaverse-born artist and producer Teflon Sega. The drop coincides with Teflon Sega’s highly anticipated follow-up performance, Dimensions Vol. 2. The interactive music experience will take place on Wave.Watch, on May 12 at 6pm.PT, also announced today.

Wave first teamed up with Teflon on March 16, 2022, to create his first ever live performance in the metaverse – Dimensions Vol. 1 – offering a new and immersive experience where fans interacted with Teflon and influenced parts of the show in real time. The Teflon Sega NFT commemorates this event with an exclusive fan-edition concert poster that will be gifted to all first show attendees, supporters of Wave, and OneOf VIP pass holders.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Teflon Sega and OneOf to launch our first NFT and fuel our mission to connect music fans with their favorite artists,” said Adam Arrigo, co-founder and CEO of Wave. “As a creator-centric and fan-forward company, we want to leverage innovative Web3 technologies to forge stronger artist-fan connections and superserve our core fans who want more touch points from the Wave experience. This moment is for Teflon Sega fans and Wave supporters who have been with us from the beginning. Their belief in our mission and what we do is what allows us to continue to push the industry forward in creating the future of virtual entertainment and the metaverse.”

Teflon’s second Wave show, Dimension Vol. 2 promises greater opportunities for audiences to engage with Teflon and will also include plenty of fan surprises.

ABOUT WAVE: Wave’s mission is to bring people together through virtual entertainment. We create the world’s most interactive virtual concerts – performed live by artists, influenced by fans, and experienced together in real time. The shows offer a front row seat to the future of live music performance in the metaverse.

Wave combines the best of live music, gaming, and broadcast technology to transform the virtual live music experience – giving fans a futuristic look into the metaverse. Through real time motion capture and gaming graphics, artists are transformed into a digital avatar and perform a fully live show set in their own virtual universe. Wave’s technology also enables fans to interact live with their favorite artists and shape what happens in the concert.

Waves are live streamed globally on wave.watch and across popular social and gaming platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, Facebook and Roblox. To date, Waves have been attended by millions of fans worldwide and the company has hosted more than 50 Waves for a number of popstars, DJs and artists including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, John Legend, Dillon Francis, Pentakill, Alison Wonderland, Tinashe, Imogen Heap, REZZ, Galantis, Jean-Michel Jarre and Lindsey Stirling.

ABOUT ONEOF: Deeply committed to a sustainable blockchain future, OneOf is a NFT platform designed to create a sustainable, creator-and-fan-friendly experience. Built on the environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos, minting a NFT on OneOf’s platform uses up to over 2 million times less energy than other proof-of-work networks, and for its artist and brand partners, minting NFTs costs $0 in blockchain transaction fees. OneOf aims to bring the next 100 million non-crypto-native fans into Web3 by removing the technical frictions and allowing fans to pay for their NFTs with credit/debit cards as well as many top cryptocurrencies. Dedicated to charitable causes, OneOf offers partners using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice.

ABOUT TEFLON SEGA: Teflon Sega is a brooding singer / producer born and raised in the metaverse. He first built his audience in 2019 when he released a song a week for a year. He creates all of his own music videos and is ever expanding his world with new characters and adventures.

