Watch Out Country Radio Here Comes The Hits

Miranda Lambert has one of the best tracks currently at Country radio. Many of our programmers are singing the praises of her “Bluebird” (Vanner/RCA Nashville) single and that’s of no surprise to us. It’s just that good. Luke Bryan continues his winning ways. “What She Wants Tonight” (Capitol Nashville) is Luke at his very best and he seems awfully comfortable singing this track. Chris Young is making some solid moves on the Country charts. “Drowning” (RCA/RLG) is the track that I’m talking about and this real crowed-pleaser is pulling in strong numbers and spins across the board. Make sure to spend a little time with this one for sure.

The pairing of Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber has been the real surprise so far in 2020. “10,000 Hours” (Warner Music Nashville) is such a pleasure to hear on the radio that it’s of no surprise that this has become such a huge hit across formats. Carrie Underwood is taking her new single quite seriously as she should. “Drinking Alone” (Capitol Nashville) is the track that is pulling in high praise from many of our music and program directors. Carrie has most certainly held her own and there is no sign of her letting up.

American Idol music star Lauren Alaina is really building quite the name for herself. “Getting Good” (19 Recordings/Mercury Nashville) is serving her well. She got a big bump from her appearance on “Dancing With The Stars” and that has helped to bring her an entire new and very supportive audience. Ryan Hurd has been hanging in there with his current single proving once again that perseverance can really pay off. “To A T” (RCA Nashville) has been out there for quite a while and is suddenly taking hold.

The always fabulous Eli Young Band is takin’ it to the streets and the fan base just loves it. “Break It In” (Valory Music/Big Machine) is the track that is getting them all pumped up as they look towards their very next tour. Also making big plans and why not is your “girl next door” Maren Morris. She’s not just your average neighbor who has suddenly taken off into superstar status as her single “The Bones” (Columbia Nashville), another monster crossover song, is sure helping her get there. Jason Aldean is back with “We Back” (Broken Bow/BMG) and what a big record this has turned out to be.

Jon Pardi is on the move with his solid and everlasting “Heartache Medication” (Capitol Nashville). This track got off to a slow start, but has gone on to become a true chart survivor. Gabby Barrett is doing her very best to capitalize on her American Idol fame. After pushing as hard as she could and now, with a major label fully behind her in every way, it’s no wonder that her current “I Hope” (WMN) single is finally moving her in the right direction. She is a super talented artist that truly deserves all of her new success. Curtis Lee Putman is pulling in some rather impressive numbers for the single “Tall In The Saddle” (SSM Evolution). Tom Cunningham is also getting plenty of love from our vast panel of directors for the “The Secret Of Life” (Alliance) track.

This is our annual New Music Award nomination issue so there are a few artists that truly deserve your support, especially from the independent arena. Joey Canyon is one of them. His current “Take Me Back” (Glo Dot) is at the top of our Country Top50 so a big congrats to Joey. Rob Georg is also to be singled out for his “Dust” single that is right there next to Joey. Not too far behind the Top5 or among them you will find NMA nominee Arvie Bennett Jr who has taken his current single “Where He Found Me (Indie) to where it needs to be.

Lee Sims has also had a banner year and this NMA nominee has found a world of believers for his current “Live Myself To Death Before I Die” (Adelphos). NMA nominee Eileen Carey is on the move with “Finally” and Billy F Otis makes his debut on the Country charts with “Front Page News” (CVB Music) also deserves some of your attention. We wish all of the above and others out there much luck in turning their nominations into well-deserved wins. You can help them to make that positive transition by your votes now by going to newmusicawards.com